Heavy floods hit Phatthalung as 10 districts inundated, affecting 12,753 households

Phatthalung province has been severely hit by flash floods following continuous heavy rain, with 10 districts, 47 subdistricts and 242 villages now under water. According to the Phatthalung Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, as of November 21, 2025, the floods have affected 33,384 people from 12,753 households, with water still standing in multiple areas this morning.

Runoff continues to cascade down from the Bantad Mountain range, particularly from Pa Bon, Tamot, Kong Ra, Srinagarindra, Si Banphot and Pa Phayom districts, before flowing through waterfalls and into main canals. This has caused extensive flooding in farmlands, residential areas and key inter-village roads.

Over the past two days, the affected districts have experienced persistent heavy to moderate rainfall, leading to accumulated water on mountain slopes, saturated soil and elevated risk of landslides.