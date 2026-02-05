Thailand steps up 24/7 patrols on Cambodian border amid troop movement reports

The reporter said that since February 3, Border Patrol Police Region 12 (BBP12) has deployed operational teams to patrol multiple areas, particularly at night, to monitor key routes and channels in its area of responsibility, covering Border Patrol Checkpoints in the Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province.

The main mission is to prevent and suppress offences affecting national security, including illegal entry, smuggling of war weapons and ammunition, smuggling of counterfeit and copyright-infringing goods, smuggling of illegal livestock and meat, drug-related offences, and other illegal activities in the border area.

In addition, personnel have also been deployed for ambush-style patrols and monitoring in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province, to control movements along the border.

In Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, BPP 12 officers conducted foot patrols in Non Mak Mun subdistrict, with a six-person team tasked with intercepting illegal border crossings, call-centre gangs, “Chinese grey” groups, offences affecting national security, and all forms of illegal activity.

Meanwhile, along the Thai–Cambodian border in Ban Thapthim Siam 05, Khlong Kai Thuean subdistrict, Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo province, Thai soldiers, together with an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, patrolled within Thai territory to prevent sovereignty violations and safeguard border security, working alongside Rangers (Thahan Phran) Unit, continuing through to the border-adjacent areas of Chanthaburi province.