Thailand steps up 24/7 patrols on Cambodian border amid troop movement reports

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 05, 2026

Multiple Thai agencies, including Border Patrol Police and Army Rangers, are conducting the increased deployments, with a particular focus on nighttime operations in key border districts.

The reporter said that since February 3, Border Patrol Police Region 12 (BBP12) has deployed operational teams to patrol multiple areas, particularly at night, to monitor key routes and channels in its area of responsibility, covering Border Patrol Checkpoints in the Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province.

The main mission is to prevent and suppress offences affecting national security, including illegal entry, smuggling of war weapons and ammunition, smuggling of counterfeit and copyright-infringing goods, smuggling of illegal livestock and meat, drug-related offences, and other illegal activities in the border area.

In addition, personnel have also been deployed for ambush-style patrols and monitoring in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province, to control movements along the border.

In Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, BPP 12 officers conducted foot patrols in Non Mak Mun subdistrict, with a six-person team tasked with intercepting illegal border crossings, call-centre gangs, “Chinese grey” groups, offences affecting national security, and all forms of illegal activity.

Meanwhile, along the Thai–Cambodian border in Ban Thapthim Siam 05, Khlong Kai Thuean subdistrict, Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo province, Thai soldiers, together with an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, patrolled within Thai territory to prevent sovereignty violations and safeguard border security, working alongside Rangers (Thahan Phran) Unit, continuing through to the border-adjacent areas of Chanthaburi province.

The reporter said that on Thursday (February 4), along the Thai–Cambodian border, officials from multiple agencies stepped up round-the-clock deployments to monitor the situation, after reports that Cambodia had moved military hardware and a large number of troops at several points along the border.

At the same time, images and information related to the area of “Ban Nong Chan” were shared online.

The page “Chimlang” posted that Thailand was creating a continuous “ditch” and “earth embankment” along the border, claiming that the landscape near the gate at the temple entrance had visibly changed.

The page also said that since January 31, there had been online discussion after the pages “Thai Cyber” and “Tang Rotfai Sai Morana” (“Death Railway Line”) shared images showing clear changes to the terrain.

The photos showed a long line of “ditch” and “earth embankment”, prompting people on both the Thai and Cambodian sides to share them and discuss them further.

After the information was circulated, many Thai users posted comments, with most calling for stricter measures to be carried out in the border area.

Some supported the idea of permanent barriers to prevent encroachment and improve local security.

