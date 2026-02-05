Suspected bomb found at Pattani bus terminal; area evacuated

A suspected homemade bomb was detected in the women’s restroom area of a Pattani bus terminal on Thursday morning, after three devices were found in two petrol stations in the southern border province on Tuesday and Wednesday.
At press time, bomb disposal officials were still examining the item to confirm whether it was a homemade bomb and to ensure it could be disposed of safely.
After the suspicious item was spotted, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and police dogs were urgently deployed to the terminal. Officials ordered an immediate evacuation, cordoned off the area and began security checks.
Security sources suspected the device may have been planted by Muslim insurgents ahead of the Ramadan month. Authorities were also reviewing CCTV footage to identify whoever placed the suspected bomb.
On the night of February 3, staff at two petrol stations discovered suspicious objects hidden inside toilet bowls in the restrooms. One device was successfully neutralised on the spot.
On the morning of February 4, a third device was found in a water tank in a restroom at a station in Talubo. While officers were attempting to defuse the devices at about 9.15am on February 4, one detonated. An EOD officer, identified as Police Corporal Phichitphaan Vechachivi, sustained severe injuries to his right hand.
Authorities believe the devices were “trap” bombs—small, timed devices placed in zip-lock bags—designed to target responding officials. One of the recovered devices was reportedly set to detonate on February 14 (Valentine’s Day).