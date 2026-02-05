Suspected bomb found at Pattani bus terminal; area evacuated

A suspected homemade bomb was detected in the women’s restroom area of a Pattani bus terminal on Thursday morning, after three devices were found in two petrol stations in the southern border province on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At press time, bomb disposal officials were still examining the item to confirm whether it was a homemade bomb and to ensure it could be disposed of safely.

After the suspicious item was spotted, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and police dogs were urgently deployed to the terminal. Officials ordered an immediate evacuation, cordoned off the area and began security checks.