Breaking: 40mm grenade round lands near Thai base in Si Sa Ket

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 05, 2026

The Army says a 40mm grenade round landed near a Thai base in Kantharalak, Si Sa Ket at 10.20am. No injuries; Cambodia cited new troops’ lapse.

On February 5, the Royal Thai Army said it had been informed by the Second Army Region that at around 10.20am a 40mm grenade round was found to have landed near a Thai operating base in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province. No personnel were injured.

Following the incident, Thai forces said they prepared to manage the situation and to act in accordance with the rules on the use of force.

The Army said it contacted Cambodian commanders in the area to inform them of what had happened. The Cambodian side reportedly said the incident resulted from a discipline lapse by a newly deployed unit in the area, and that personnel had been warned and instructed accordingly.

