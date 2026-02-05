Army ready to respond if Cambodia’s troops misfire on Thai election day

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, summarised a mission leading a media delegation to the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province on Thursday (February 5), within the area of responsibility of Burapa Task Force, 1st Army Area.
The visit was arranged after the environment was assessed as safer.
Previously, the media could report in the area, but still could not access some locations.
He said the visit had two main objectives:
To allow the media to meet unit commanders operating in the area, which is not easy because it is a semi-residential zone.
The visit was also intended to show that Thai operations remain within agreed rules and prioritise public safety, with no civilians or non-combatants injured or killed, he said.
He said some may assume operations are easy due to the terrain and equipment, but in reality, there are multiple factors and procedures.
Personnel must apply sound judgment and quick thinking in strategy and tactics to meet objectives, establish security, and ensure troop safety.
Comparing the 1st Army Area with the 2nd Army Area, where incidents have continued, he said troop deployment is a key factor because the terrain is forested and mountainous.
As for periodic reports of explosion sounds or weapons fire, including 40mm grenade launchers, he said these can stem from mistakes and do not indicate intent to threaten military operations.
He said this was more likely due to lax discipline linked to Cambodia rotating forces, with newly deployed personnel unfamiliar with the area, though provocation is also possible.
He said the situation was not at a level that would affect work or Thai operations.
On concerns that Cambodian troops could again breach discipline on February 8 (Thailand’s election day), he said each area must be assessed separately, with local units using their communication channels.
If a unit sees a lack of cooperation or a failure to keep the ceasefire within agreed rules, it will respond according to the situation.
He noted the international community is also watching both sides, and Thailand has been praised for its conduct and must maintain that standard.
He said there was no need to worry, but added that if a response is warranted, it should be made when actions cannot be reasonably explained to the Thai side.
On past incidents where Cambodia’s side set off flares or fired 40mm grenades that landed near a Thai base and then cited “lack of discipline”, he said this could be an excuse.
However, he said the truth would emerge over time if Cambodia held negative intentions.
For now, he said, the explanation can still be seen as reasonable.
He added that the tone of coordination can indicate whether the approach is aggressive or respectful, and responses should reflect that.