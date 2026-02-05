Army ready to respond if Cambodia’s troops misfire on Thai election day

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, summarised a mission leading a media delegation to the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province on Thursday (February 5), within the area of responsibility of Burapa Task Force, 1st Army Area.

The visit was arranged after the environment was assessed as safer.

Previously, the media could report in the area, but still could not access some locations.

He said the visit had two main objectives:

1. Access to commanders on the ground

To allow the media to meet unit commanders operating in the area, which is not easy because it is a semi-residential zone.

The visit was also intended to show that Thai operations remain within agreed rules and prioritise public safety, with no civilians or non-combatants injured or killed, he said.