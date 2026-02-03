Army flatly denies coup threat in viral audio linked to People’s Party win

On February 2, following the circulation of an audio clip on social media that appears to feature a political figure claiming a coup would occur if the People’s Party forms a government, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said the clip’s origin cannot yet be confirmed and that it does not reflect the Army’s position in any way.

He said that, based on an initial listen, the audio resembles a conversation on political issues. Some claims made in the clip may represent personal opinions, and those heard in the conversation are not representatives of, or directly connected to, the Royal Thai Army. As a result, he said parts of the content lack credibility.

During the election period, he called on the public to use judgement when listening to and following information from various sources, to prevent misunderstandings and the spread of incomplete information.

He also reaffirmed that, under commanders’ policy during the election period, military units at all levels will not become involved in political activities. Instead, they will focus on encouraging personnel under their command to take part in voting in an honest, transparent manner and in accordance with democratic mechanisms, as Thai citizens with constitutional rights and duties.