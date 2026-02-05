ADVANC proposes special dividend; Gulf and Singtel set for biggest payouts

Advanced Info Service Plc (ADVANC) has proposed a special dividend of 19.00 baht per share from retained earnings on top of a 15.30-baht-per-share dividend from 2025 net profit, taking the company’s total full-year dividend to 34.30 baht per share, according to a filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

Board proposes 15.30 baht dividend plus 19.00 baht special payout

ADVANC said its board, meeting on February 3, 2026, resolved to propose the dividend allocations to the company’s 2026 annual general meeting (AGM). The firm noted that entitlement remains subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

The company has already paid an interim dividend of 6.89 baht per share on September 3, 2025, leaving a remaining dividend for this round of 27.41 baht per share.