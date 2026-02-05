ADVANC proposes special dividend; Gulf and Singtel set for biggest payouts

Advanced Info Service Plc (ADVANC) has proposed a special dividend of 19.00 baht per share from retained earnings on top of a 15.30-baht-per-share dividend from 2025 net profit, taking the company’s total full-year dividend to 34.30 baht per share, according to a filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).
ADVANC said its board, meeting on February 3, 2026, resolved to propose the dividend allocations to the company’s 2026 annual general meeting (AGM). The firm noted that entitlement remains subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.
The company has already paid an interim dividend of 6.89 baht per share on September 3, 2025, leaving a remaining dividend for this round of 27.41 baht per share.
The special dividend has refocused attention on ADVANC’s largest shareholders, with Gulf Development Plc and Singtel Strategic Investments Pte Ltd positioned to receive the biggest payouts based on their disclosed stakes.
Combined, the two shareholders account for 59.54% of ADVANC’s shares.
ADVANC set the first ex-dividend (XD) date for February 27, 2026, with the record date on March 2, 2026. The dividend payment is scheduled for April 30, 2026.
Top 10 dividend earners by disclosed shareholdings
Based on the disclosed top-shareholder list and the 34.30 baht per share full-year dividend, the top 10 potential dividend recipients are:
ADVANC said the special dividend proposal is aligned with its disciplined capital management framework, balancing long-term growth investment with financial strength and flexibility. It reiterated its aim to maintain an investment-grade credit profile while delivering appropriate returns to shareholders, adding that the special payout reflects confidence in its cashflow generation capacity.
The company described the special dividend as a one-off allocation of capital after assessing near-term investment needs, including plans across mobile, high-speed broadband, enterprise and digital services, as well as network leadership and future digital infrastructure. ADVANC added that its debt level would remain within an appropriate range after the payment, and stressed that the special dividend does not change its regular dividend policy, which remains linked to earnings growth and sustainable cashflows.