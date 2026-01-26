‘Teng’ vows to free political prisoners; Thanathorn says govt possible

Later at the same venue, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a campaign aide for the People’s Party, took the stage and stressed the possibility of forming a “People’s Party government” because, in this election, the Senate does not have the power to vote for the prime minister, unlike the 2019 election and the 2023 election.

Therefore, he said, if the People’s Party receives overwhelming support to become the number one party, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the party leader and PM candidate, would become prime minister immediately.

He said opponents have to spread disinformation because they have nothing left to stop the People’s Party. Even falsehoods that make people lose hope or hesitate to “open the door”, he said, are used because they fear an era of change. He cited examples such as Tak Bai, the “friend’s watches” case, and “it is flour”, saying fear is used to make abnormality seem normal and to turn injustice into “justice” — and in a distorted society, straightforwardness becomes something alien. Old-style politics, he said, fears a new era where wrongdoing is no longer free of accountability.

Thanathorn said this time the party has not only prepared a team of MPs, but has also prepared an administration team because it has known since the 2023 election that the next election would be won. He said the party is telling the public it is more ready than before, with quality personnel ready to take responsibility for Thailand’s future and people’s quality of life.

He said his greatest pride over eight years of political work — from Future Forward in 2018 to 2026 — is not popularity or being the number one party, but having had the chance to be part of building an “orange” team to hand to the people.

He said some people worry about whether to “issue another licence” to them. He replied that the question is not whether the public will give them another licence, but whether people will accept things staying that way. With two weeks left, he urged supporters to ensure they cannot be rejected again, to deliver a landslide victory, and said the power to determine the country’s future is in the people’s hands — because “there is no Senate anymore”.

He added that they do not have influence, vote-canvassing networks, extraordinary legal power, or large sums of money to put up signs at every junction — but they have one powerful resource: the people. He urged everyone to walk together and make what seems impossible become possible. He recalled that in 2019 they were mocked as impossible and expected to win only 5–10 seats, but Future Forward won 81 seats. In 2023, Move Forward was seen as an alternative but became a main party of the country. Now, in 2026, he said people claim a “People’s Party government” is impossible — and he urged the public to make it possible together in the remaining two weeks.