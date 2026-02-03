Anutin and Thanathorn clash over government formation blocking

On Monday (February 2), Anutin Charnvirakul, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior, and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, hit back at Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the former leader of the Future Forward Party and current campaign assistant for the People's Party.
Thanathorn had accused certain political forces of blocking the People's Party from forming a government in the upcoming election.
Anutin strongly denied ever receiving any "orders" from influential figures and reaffirmed that in a democratic system, no one can dictate who forms the government or who becomes a member of parliament.
He insisted that true power lies with the people’s votes, and when Members of Parliament are elected by the public, their duty is to listen to and act on the people’s desires. This, he stressed, is the only "order" that matters.
Drawing on his 22-23 years of political experience, Anutin pointed out that he had never encountered such political orders. He urged everyone not to be concerned by the news, as ultimately, voters will decide the political future of the country.
Thanathorn calls for political change
In a recent speech during the People's Party’s campaign in Chanthaburi province, Thanathorn expressed confidence in his party’s progress. He spoke about how, from the early days of the Future Forward Party to Move Forward, and now the People's Party, they have always believed in a better future for Thailand.
Over the last eight years, Thanathorn pointed out that they have shown the country they are serious about their mission. He emphasised that the party had defied expectations, such as when Future Forward achieved 80 seats, becoming the third-largest party in Thailand, despite early dismissals of their viability.
“In 2023, they smeared us with all sorts of accusations, calling us unpatriotic and anti-monarchy. But we proved them wrong again, with the Move Forward Party becoming the number one party in the country,” Thanathorn said.
"Now, they say we can’t form a government. I say, it’s not up to you, it’s up to the people. The power to decide who forms the government lies solely with the people. No Senate will block the country’s progress again."
He further added that the last election, in which the party fell short of forming a government with 14 million votes, had shown that they needed to secure a wider mandate this time, suggesting a target of 20 million votes.
Thanathorn urged voters not to settle for the current state of affairs, which he described as full of hardships and injustice. He encouraged citizens to join them in striving for change, stating, "Do not fear change, but fear a present that offers no future."
"Do not surrender to the present, to hardships, or to injustice. If you believe as we do, please spend the remaining days with us. We will do our best on our part; will you do your best on yours? Do not fear change, but fear a present that offers no future," he said.