Anutin and Thanathorn clash over government formation blocking

On Monday (February 2), Anutin Charnvirakul, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior, and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, hit back at Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the former leader of the Future Forward Party and current campaign assistant for the People's Party.

Thanathorn had accused certain political forces of blocking the People's Party from forming a government in the upcoming election.

Anutin strongly denied ever receiving any "orders" from influential figures and reaffirmed that in a democratic system, no one can dictate who forms the government or who becomes a member of parliament.

He insisted that true power lies with the people’s votes, and when Members of Parliament are elected by the public, their duty is to listen to and act on the people’s desires. This, he stressed, is the only "order" that matters.

Drawing on his 22-23 years of political experience, Anutin pointed out that he had never encountered such political orders. He urged everyone not to be concerned by the news, as ultimately, voters will decide the political future of the country.