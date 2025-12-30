Five global New Year’s Eve countdowns to watch as 2026 begins

Paris, France - Champs-Élysées

Paris, long celebrated for romance and art, offers a New Year’s Eve atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Europe. The celebrations centre on the Champs-Élysées, a grand avenue in the city’s 8th arrondissement, stretching 1.9 kilometres between Place de la Concorde and Place Charles de Gaulle, home to the Arc de Triomphe.

Known for its theatres, cafés and luxury shops—and for major events such as the Tour de France finish and the annual Bastille Day parade—the Champs-Élysées becomes even more dazzling on New Year’s Eve.

As midnight approaches, the avenue fills with revellers soaking up the lights, music and fireworks, while the Arc de Triomphe serves as a major highlight with illuminated projections and a soundtrack that elevates the countdown into a signature Parisian spectacle.

Berlin, Germany - Brandenburg Gate

In Europe, Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate is a top venue for New Year’s Eve celebrations. This iconic 18th-century neoclassical monument has long been the heart of the city’s massive countdown party.

As the clock nears midnight, the area around the Brandenburg Gate transforms into a giant outdoor festival featuring live concerts, DJs, and massive screens broadcasting the action. The festivities culminate in a stunning display of fireworks and light shows that light up the sky.

Known as Europe’s largest outdoor New Year’s Eve party, this celebration is a cultural melting pot, attracting people from around the world to enjoy an inclusive atmosphere, vibrant music, and a real sense of unity.

Berlin’s diverse cultural scene ensures that the festivities are accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of background.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -Burj Khalifa

Shifting focus to Asia, Dubai offers one of the world’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve experiences at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building on the planet.

Standing at 829.8 metres (2,722 feet), the Burj Khalifa provides a breathtaking vantage point for its world-renowned fireworks display, enhanced by cutting-edge technology and dazzling lights. The fireworks, laser shows, and special fountain performances are choreographed to a soundtrack, creating an unforgettable multimedia experience.

Emaar New Year's Eve at the Burj Khalifa is an annual event that has garnered international attention, even winning two Guinness World Records for the largest LED-illuminated façade in 2015 and 2019.

The event encapsulates Dubai’s unmatched luxury and architectural grandeur, with a crowd of visitors from around the world gathering in the downtown area to witness the city’s shimmering skyline and vibrant celebrations.

Unforgettable countdown celebrations

Whether you want the timeless tradition of the Times Square Ball Drop, Parisian light shows beneath the Arc de Triomphe, Berlin’s massive open-air party at Brandenburg Gate, or Dubai’s record-chasing spectacle at the Burj Khalifa, these four countdowns are world-renowned for their unique and unforgettable celebrations.

And then there’s Bangkok’s world-class entertainment countdown at CentralWorld, another “can’t-miss” destination. Each of these events delivers a distinctive midnight moment you cannot quite replicate anywhere else. While the backdrop changes, the feeling is the same: a city-wide cheer as the calendar flips to the new year.