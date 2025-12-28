Bangkok countdown 2026: ICONSIAM, One Bangkok, CentralWorld line-ups

ICONSIAM: Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026

The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026” runs from December 27–31, 2025 at River Park, ICONSIAM, under the concept: “A GLOBAL PHENOMENAL CELEBRATION AT THE ICON UNRIVALED”.

More than 200 performers will take part across five music-themed segments, creating a riverside festival atmosphere along the Chao Phraya River.

The highlight is the December 31, 2025 countdown on the “Global Phenomenon Stage”, featuring a multi-dimensional show in the sky, eco-friendly fireworks, drones and spectacular pyrotechnics.

The line-up includes Mark Tuan, Jeff Satur, Bodyslam, BUS, PROXIE and DEXX.