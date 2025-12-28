Bangkok countdown 2026: ICONSIAM, One Bangkok, CentralWorld line-ups

Bangkokians are gearing up for New Year’s Eve with three major countdown events across the city: ICONSIAM, One Bangkok and CentralWorld. Fans can look forward to big-name international and Thai acts, plus fireworks, drone shows and immersive stage productions.
ICONSIAM: Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026
The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026” runs from December 27–31, 2025 at River Park, ICONSIAM, under the concept: “A GLOBAL PHENOMENAL CELEBRATION AT THE ICON UNRIVALED”.
More than 200 performers will take part across five music-themed segments, creating a riverside festival atmosphere along the Chao Phraya River.
The highlight is the December 31, 2025 countdown on the “Global Phenomenon Stage”, featuring a multi-dimensional show in the sky, eco-friendly fireworks, drones and spectacular pyrotechnics.
The line-up includes Mark Tuan, Jeff Satur, Bodyslam, BUS, PROXIE and DEXX.
One Bangkok Countdown 2026
One Bangkok will host its countdown on the night of December 31, 2025, positioning the new development as a fresh city landmark for New Year celebrations.
The event features full-scale performances by two global artists, TAEYONG and YUTA, alongside Thai acts including PROXIE, GELBOYS and Timethai.
CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2026
CentralWorld is promoting a major countdown show with a new fireworks format billed as the world’s first “cityscape fireworks”, alongside drone displays and special performances—reinforcing its branding as the “Times Square of Asia”.
This year also introduces a new digital countdown concert stage with immersive technology and effects under the theme “CentralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026 – A Tribute to Love”.
The line-up includes leading T-pop names such as PP Krit, Billkin Putthipong, Nont Tanont, Ink Waruntorn, PERSES, DICE, GELBOYS, 4EVE, Bowkylion, The TOYS and Joey Boy, among others.