IMF keeps Thailand at 1.6% growth; warns on AI stocks bubble

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released an updated World Economic Outlook (WEO), raising its forecast for global growth in 2026 to 3.3%, up 0.2 percentage points from its earlier projection. It said businesses and economies have been adapting to US tariffs, which have eased in recent months, while a continuing boom in artificial intelligence (AI) investment has supported asset wealth and expectations of productivity gains.

“We find that global growth remains quite resilient,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said, adding that the IMF’s global forecasts for 2025 and 2026 were stronger than those published in October 2024, before Donald Trump was elected to a second term as US president.

He said businesses have adjusted to higher US import tariffs by rerouting supply chains, while trade agreements have lowered some duties and China has shifted exports to non-US markets. The latest IMF forecasts assume an effective US tariff rate of 18.5%, down from about 25% assumed in the IMF’s April 2025 forecast.

The IMF said US growth is expected to reach 2.4% in 2026, supported in part by heavy investment in AI-related infrastructure such as data centres, high-performance AI chips and power, before easing to 2.0% in 2027.