Army seizes Cambodian IED after border encroachment detected

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2025

Thailand’s Second Army Area says it has seized an improvised explosive device from a military area under Cambodian control.

Thailand’s Second Army Area has disclosed details of the seizure of an improvised explosive device (IED) from a military area under Cambodian control, after what it described as an incursion to establish a military operating base and use the site to store weapons and equipment.

An inspection found a homemade IED assembled using a TM-57 anti-tank mine combined with C-4 composite explosive or other high explosives, an electric detonator, wiring, metal fragments, and other additional components.

 

Army seizes Cambodian IED after border encroachment detected

The Second Army Area said the findings indicated the TM-57 had been modified into an improvised weapon, potentially intended as a directional explosive or a device that could be detonated remotely.

Army seizes Cambodian IED after border encroachment detected

The Second Army Area said its analysis highlighted three key observations:

  • Standard military-grade equipment was used and adapted into an IED.
  • The components suggested an intention to produce a powerful blast.
  • The initiation system may have been controllable, or the device may have been placed as a trap.

Army seizes Cambodian IED after border encroachment detected

The Second Army Area said the alleged action constituted a threat to the safety of Thai personnel and could cause casualties for anyone entering the area.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy