Army seizes Cambodian IED after border encroachment detected

Thailand’s Second Army Area has disclosed details of the seizure of an improvised explosive device (IED) from a military area under Cambodian control, after what it described as an incursion to establish a military operating base and use the site to store weapons and equipment.

An inspection found a homemade IED assembled using a TM-57 anti-tank mine combined with C-4 composite explosive or other high explosives, an electric detonator, wiring, metal fragments, and other additional components.