GPO assures supply of 23 anti-viral drug types sufficient for Thais living with HIV

The chief of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) affirmed on Wednesday that the organisation can produce enough of its 23 anti-viral medications to treat more than 551,000 Thais living with HIV.
GPO director Dr Mingkwan Suphanpong sought to allay fears that HIV/AIDS patients at Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu hospice would be left in limbo after its former abbot, Phra Alongkot, was arrested and defrocked on corruption and fraud charges.
She stressed that patients nationwide could continue to receive free anti-viral medications produced by the GPO under existing healthcare programmes, including the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme and the Social Security Fund.
As of July 7 this year, hospitals nationwide reported 551,293 people living with HIV, with 16,923 new infections.
Mingkwan said the GPO has sufficient manufacturing capacity to provide its 23 types of anti-viral drugs to all patients in need. Since 1995, the organisation has developed more than 40 anti-viral drug formulas, including cocktail combinations, pills, capsules, and syrups for both adults and children.
A breakthrough came in 2001 when the GPO successfully developed a three-in-one anti-viral cocktail capsule, improving treatment efficiency.
In 2010, the GPO began developing pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), medication designed to reduce the risk of HIV acquisition in HIV-negative individuals.
Mingkwan noted that GPO-made PrEP played a crucial role in preventing mother-to-child HIV transmission during pregnancy. Thailand subsequently became the first country in Asia Pacific, and the second in the world, to eliminate HIV transmission in pregnancy.
PrEP works by preventing HIV from replicating in the body after exposure. When taken as prescribed, it maintains sufficient drug levels in the bloodstream to stop the virus from establishing an infection.
Currently, the GPO produces 23 anti-viral formulas, including PrEP medications.
Mingkwan revealed that the GPO is collaborating with international firms to acquire technology for manufacturing long-acting injectable PrEP, which would only require two injections per year for HIV prevention.
She added that the GPO is working with the three main healthcare systems – the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme, the Social Security Fund, and the government healthcare system – to ensure free access to GPO-made anti-viral drugs.
Currently, HIV patients receiving anti-viral medications from the GPO under these three systems are: