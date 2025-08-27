GPO assures supply of 23 anti-viral drug types sufficient for Thais living with HIV

The chief of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) affirmed on Wednesday that the organisation can produce enough of its 23 anti-viral medications to treat more than 551,000 Thais living with HIV.

Addressing concerns over Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu patients

GPO director Dr Mingkwan Suphanpong sought to allay fears that HIV/AIDS patients at Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu hospice would be left in limbo after its former abbot, Phra Alongkot, was arrested and defrocked on corruption and fraud charges.

She stressed that patients nationwide could continue to receive free anti-viral medications produced by the GPO under existing healthcare programmes, including the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme and the Social Security Fund.