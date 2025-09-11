Ban on street sales of kratom leaves and tea near schools, with fines up to 50,000 baht

In response to these concerns and to mitigate the risks posed by the widespread sale of these substances, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Public Health have outlined the following key provisions:

The sale of kratom leaves and kratom tea is prohibited within 1,000 metres of school boundaries. The sale of kratom leaves and kratom tea through street vendors or street stalls is banned.

This decree will come into force 30 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette.

Violators will face fines of up to 50,000 baht under the Kratom Plant Act B.E. 2565 (2022). If the public witnesses violations of this regulation, they are encouraged to report the incidents to the regional branch of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board or contact hotline 1386, available 24/7 and free of charge.

The Kratom Plant Act B.E. 2565 also stipulates a ban on the sale of kratom leaves in schools, dormitories, public parks, zoos, and amusement parks, and prohibits the use of vending machines for selling kratom. These measures aim to protect public health, particularly for individuals under 18, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.