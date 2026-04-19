Meta plans wider job cuts as AI-led restructuring gathers pace

Meta is pressing ahead with a broad AI-driven shake-up, with the first round of this year’s planned job cuts scheduled for May 20, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

One source said the opening phase would affect about 10% of the company’s global workforce, or close to 8,000 employees.

More layoffs are expected in the second half of the year, although the date and scale of those reductions have not yet been fixed.

The sources said executives could still revise the plan as they monitor developments in artificial intelligence.

Reuters reported last month that Meta had been considering cutting 20% or more of its workforce.