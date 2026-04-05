Organic farming becomes a new pillar in the global food trade

“Organic agriculture” is moving beyond its status as a niche product to become a “core structure” of the modern global food system, reflecting data from Thailand’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce, which points to continued growth in the organic market despite volatility in the global economy.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director general of the TPSO, said the global organic food and drink market had reached a new record of 145 billion euros, or around US$157 billion, while global organic farming area had expanded to about 619 million rai, accounting for 2.1% of total agricultural land. The number of organic producers worldwide had risen to 4.84 million, with Asia accounting for around 56% of the global total.

These figures show that “organic agriculture” is no longer merely an alternative, but has become a key mechanism in the food system, answering the demands of sustainability, environmental protection and food safety.

However, The World of Organic Agriculture 2026 also reveals a strikingly contrasting picture, with organic farmland in some regions beginning to contract. Africa recorded a 17.6% decline and Asia a 4.8% drop, while North America expanded by as much as 30%, reflecting an imbalance in production structures across regions.

The main pressures stem from rising production costs, climate risks and, in particular, the European Union’s new trade rules under EU Organic Regulation 2018/848, which have shifted the framework from “equivalence” towards stricter compliance. This has made certification more complex and more costly, especially for small farmers in developing countries.