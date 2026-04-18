Gold rallies as Hormuz opening weakens oil inflation fears

Gold prices extended their gains on Friday, supported by a weaker US dollar and a fresh shift in market sentiment after Iran said shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would remain open during the ceasefire period.

The move helped drive oil prices lower, easing some of the inflation pressure that had built up during weeks of conflict and restoring optimism that central banks may have more room to cut interest rates. That combination proved supportive for bullion, which tends to benefit when the dollar softens and borrowing costs are expected to fall.

Spot gold rose 1.5% to US$4,861.32 an ounce by 1.58pm Eastern Time, taking its gain for the week to more than 2%. US gold futures also settled 1.5% higher at US$4,879.60.

The latest push higher came after Iran’s foreign minister said in a post on X that transit through the Strait of Hormuz would continue along pre-coordinated shipping routes previously announced by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation. US President Donald Trump also said negotiations could take place over the weekend and that he believed an agreement to end the Iran war could come soon.

That change in tone gave markets reason to believe the immediate threat to energy supply may be easing. With oil prices coming under pressure, concern over another inflation spike also began to soften.