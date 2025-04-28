Thai Food Delivery Market Could Be Shaken Up as Yip In Tsoi Eye Foodpanda Takeover

The competitive Thai food delivery market could be in for a shake-up, with sources at Yip In Tsoi revealing to Thai business publication "Krungthep Turakij" that the company is considering a potential acquisition of "Foodpanda."
While the move is currently in the feasibility study stage and being assessed for its suitability as a business investment, it signals a possible challenge to the current dominance of two major players in the sector.
The Yip In Tsoi source suggested that a market with only two significant competitors might not be ideal, arguing that the introduction of another player could benefit the entire market.
This would provide consumers with more choice, prevent a duopoly, and have a positive impact on the broader Thai economy.
This potential acquisition comes after Yip In Tsoi recently finalised a deal to buy "Robinhood," a homegrown Thai food delivery app, from SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) for a total sum reaching up to 2 billion baht.
Morakot Yipintsoi, managing director and chief executive officer of both Yip In Tsoi Company Limited and Purple Ventures, the operator of the Robinhood app, has previously stated her intention to maintain Robinhood's distinct identity while developing services tailored to the Thai market, ensuring the business's long-term sustainability and fostering a mutually beneficial "Good Business Ecosystem."
The company's business strategy reportedly prioritises profitability and building a strong ecosystem that generates income from its services, rather than focusing on share prices or speculative "money games," with an initial focus on increasing daily order volumes.
The "Yip In Tsoi" group's purchase of "Robinhood" was a notable business development of the past year, and industry observers are keen to see how the company will fare in the fiercely competitive food delivery arena.
The potential addition of "Foodpanda" to Yip In Tsoi's portfolio would further intensify the scrutiny on the sector, raising questions about the future shape of Thailand's food delivery landscape and the dynamics of the competition.