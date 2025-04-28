Thai Food Delivery Market Could Be Shaken Up as Yip In Tsoi Eye Foodpanda Takeover

The competitive Thai food delivery market could be in for a shake-up, with sources at Yip In Tsoi revealing to Thai business publication "Krungthep Turakij" that the company is considering a potential acquisition of "Foodpanda."

While the move is currently in the feasibility study stage and being assessed for its suitability as a business investment, it signals a possible challenge to the current dominance of two major players in the sector.

The Yip In Tsoi source suggested that a market with only two significant competitors might not be ideal, arguing that the introduction of another player could benefit the entire market.

This would provide consumers with more choice, prevent a duopoly, and have a positive impact on the broader Thai economy.

This potential acquisition comes after Yip In Tsoi recently finalised a deal to buy "Robinhood," a homegrown Thai food delivery app, from SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) for a total sum reaching up to 2 billion baht.

