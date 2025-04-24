PDPC Office demands Foodpanda explain data protection plan for customers and partners

The Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC Office) has requested that Foodpanda submit a detailed plan outlining how it intends to destroy the personal data of its customers and partners once it ceases operations next month.

Foodpanda, the Thai arm of German-owned delivery giant Delivery Hero, recently announced that it will shut down its operations in Thailand effective 23 May 2025, citing accumulated losses totalling 13 billion baht.

Compliance Required Under PDPA

Suraphong Plengkham, Secretary-General of the PDPC Office, stated that under the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (PDPA), Foodpanda is obligated to prevent the leakage of personal data belonging to its customers, partner restaurants, and delivery riders.