E-commerce 2025: \'Owned Channels\' rise, Reducing E-Marketplace dependence

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, CEO of Pay Solutions Co., Ltd. and a leading figure in Thailand’s e-commerce industry, highlighted key e-commerce trends for this year. He stated that 2025 will mark another significant turning point in the industry.

“E-Marketplaces” Intensifying Competition and Monopolizing Customer Data

In 2025, it is evident that e-marketplaces in Thailand are entirely dominated by a few foreign giants. This monopoly allows them to increase fees arbitrarily without government oversight. Moreover, these platforms control customer data, preventing merchants from accessing customers' names, phone numbers, or even addresses. This forces merchants into a position where they cannot use customer data for marketing or shift their customer base to other platforms.

Meanwhile, competition among e-marketplaces is expected to become fiercer. Many platforms are expanding beyond merely being sales channels, venturing into more integrated business models. For example, some platforms have developed their own payment systems and delivery services to support in-platform transactions. Shopee, for instance, has branched out into food delivery, insurance sales, and lending services. Similarly, Grab, which started with logistics and delivery services, has expanded into lending for merchants and riders on its platform.