Thai Livestock Sector Primed for 2026 Growth as ‘Rising Stars’ Target Global Markets

Livestock Department identifies pet food and frozen poultry as primary drivers for 2026, leveraging the ‘Pet Humanisation’ trend to secure global growth.
Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has projected a sustained expansion for livestock exports heading into 2026.
The department is positioning pet food and frozen products as its strategic "spearheads" to penetrate both traditional and emerging markets worldwide.
Dr Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, director-general of the DLD, noted that the upward trajectory for Thai agricultural exports is bolstered by a rigorous government mandate to elevate safety and quality standards.
By aligning local production with international benchmarks, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives aims to satisfy the increasingly stringent requirements of global trade partners while aggressively negotiating for broader market access.
At the heart of the 2026 strategy are two distinct "rising stars": pet food and frozen goods.
The pet food sector continues to witness significant growth, fueled by the global "Pet Humanisation" trend.
In major economies—notably the United States, Europe, and China—domestic animals are increasingly treated as family members.
This shift has created a lucrative opening for Thai exporters of premium-grade nutrition, where pet owners prioritise high-quality ingredients and internationally recognised safety certifications.
Parallel to the pet sector, Thailand’s frozen goods—most notably processed poultry—continue to demonstrate resilience.
Financial data for the first ten months of 2025 indicates that exports in this category reached 141.2 billion baht, a marked increase from the 138.3 billion baht recorded during the same period in 2024.
Looking toward 2026, the DLD plans to integrate efforts between the public and private sectors to unlock new opportunities.
The department is set to champion a wide range of livestock products, including:
Dr Somchuan emphasised that this coordinated push is designed not only to boost the national economy but also to provide long-term income security for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs across the country.