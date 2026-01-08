Thai Livestock Sector Primed for 2026 Growth as ‘Rising Stars’ Target Global Markets

Livestock Department identifies pet food and frozen poultry as primary drivers for 2026, leveraging the ‘Pet Humanisation’ trend to secure global growth.

Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has projected a sustained expansion for livestock exports heading into 2026.

The department is positioning pet food and frozen products as its strategic "spearheads" to penetrate both traditional and emerging markets worldwide.

Dr Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, director-general of the DLD, noted that the upward trajectory for Thai agricultural exports is bolstered by a rigorous government mandate to elevate safety and quality standards.

By aligning local production with international benchmarks, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives aims to satisfy the increasingly stringent requirements of global trade partners while aggressively negotiating for broader market access.