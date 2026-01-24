Thailand Modernises Durian Strategy to Secure Global Market Share

The Department of Internal Trade launches a proactive branding initiative to boost quality standards and farmer premiums amid rising international demand.
The Ministry of Commerce is intensifying its oversight of the Thai durian industry, launching a new strategic roadmap to survey market demand and elevate the fruit's global reputation.
The initiative aims to solidify Thailand’s position as a premium producer, ensuring long-term price stability and increased revenue for local farmers.
Wittayakorn Maneenate, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), announced that the department has adopted a proactive stance for the current season.
By monitoring production volumes and shifting consumer trends both at home and abroad, the DIT intends to manage supply chains more effectively and prevent the price volatility that often affects agricultural sectors.
According to the DIT, this year’s harvest from the eastern provinces is expected to arrive in stages starting in April, with peak volumes anticipated between May and June. Southern crops will follow shortly thereafter.
To prevent market saturation, the department is coordinating with private sector partners and exporters to map out specific consumer preferences.
This data-driven approach focuses on fruit variety, ripeness levels, and packaging formats, allowing for more precise distribution and reducing the risk of "bottlenecks" during the height of the season.
Expanding the Export Horizon The export outlook remains robust, particularly within the Chinese market, where confidence in Thai produce remains high.
Wittayakorn noted that the strategy would diversify beyond whole fresh fruit, expanding into fresh pulp and high-grade ingredients for the industrial food sector.
"Thai durian is no longer merely a seasonal fruit; it is a high-value agricultural asset with a prestigious global image," Wittayakorn stated. "Our priority is to modernise the entire system—from market intelligence to distribution—ensuring our branding aligns with the expectations of the modern consumer."
A key component of the Ministry’s plan is a new branding programme designed to highlight the unique strengths of Thai durian: its rigorous quality standards and genetic diversity.
Working alongside retail giants and e-commerce platforms, the DIT plans to roll out promotional activities that justify a premium price point for Thai produce.
Wittayakorn reaffirmed that the department will remain vigilant, adjusting its measures in real-time to ensure Thai durian remains the most competitive choice in the global marketplace.