Thailand Modernises Durian Strategy to Secure Global Market Share

The Department of Internal Trade launches a proactive branding initiative to boost quality standards and farmer premiums amid rising international demand.

The Ministry of Commerce is intensifying its oversight of the Thai durian industry, launching a new strategic roadmap to survey market demand and elevate the fruit's global reputation.

The initiative aims to solidify Thailand’s position as a premium producer, ensuring long-term price stability and increased revenue for local farmers.

Wittayakorn Maneenate, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), announced that the department has adopted a proactive stance for the current season.

By monitoring production volumes and shifting consumer trends both at home and abroad, the DIT intends to manage supply chains more effectively and prevent the price volatility that often affects agricultural sectors.

According to the DIT, this year’s harvest from the eastern provinces is expected to arrive in stages starting in April, with peak volumes anticipated between May and June. Southern crops will follow shortly thereafter.

