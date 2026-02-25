Advertising battlefield: OOH rises as trusted shield against fake news

Amidst the Thai economy resetting itself after political volatility and the dissolution of parliament, many parties are keeping an eye on 2026 as a crucial turning point for purchasing power, confidence, and investment directions.

This is particularly true in the media and advertising sector, which often acts as a "leading indicator" of the overall economic atmosphere.

When media spending starts to move, it naturally reflects the return of market confidence.

Pawat Ruangdejworachai, President of the Media Agency Association of Thailand (MAAT), revealed that 2026, or the "Golden Horse Year," is being watched as a year of a new rhythm for the Thai economy.

Looking past the political context and considering the increasingly clear face of the new government, positive signals can be seen that help restore confidence and build expectations for the economic direction in 2026.

Although economic stimulus measures were once stalled by the parliament dissolution, movements are now beginning to be seen again.

This is evident from consumer confidence and purchasing power gradually recovering across several industries.

Amidst this overview, the advertising and marketing communications industry is entering a major rebalancing cycle, shifting from a multi-year focus primarily on Performance or short-term sales back to prioritising long-term brand building alongside sales.