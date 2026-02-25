Advertising battlefield: OOH rises as trusted shield against fake news

Amidst the Thai economy resetting itself after political volatility and the dissolution of parliament, many parties are keeping an eye on 2026 as a crucial turning point for purchasing power, confidence, and investment directions.
This is particularly true in the media and advertising sector, which often acts as a "leading indicator" of the overall economic atmosphere.
When media spending starts to move, it naturally reflects the return of market confidence.
Pawat Ruangdejworachai, President of the Media Agency Association of Thailand (MAAT), revealed that 2026, or the "Golden Horse Year," is being watched as a year of a new rhythm for the Thai economy.
Looking past the political context and considering the increasingly clear face of the new government, positive signals can be seen that help restore confidence and build expectations for the economic direction in 2026.
Although economic stimulus measures were once stalled by the parliament dissolution, movements are now beginning to be seen again.
This is evident from consumer confidence and purchasing power gradually recovering across several industries.
Amidst this overview, the advertising and marketing communications industry is entering a major rebalancing cycle, shifting from a multi-year focus primarily on Performance or short-term sales back to prioritising long-term brand building alongside sales.
MI GROUP estimates that the total advertising spending for the entire industry in 2026 will grow slightly by 1.7%, accounting for a total value of THB87.26 billion.
This is considered a gradual growth, aligning with the resetting of the economy.
The 3 main media channels remain the core pillars: Online Media (including Influencers), Broadcast TV Media valued at THB29.15 billion, and Out of Home Media (OOH Media) valued at THB17.92 billion.
A key trend is that the use of Integrated Media will become more distinct.
Brands will not choose any single medium in isolation but will design each channel to perform different functions and support one another systematically.
Even though online media is still growing, it is at a decelerating rate.
Meanwhile, traditional media like Broadcast TV and especially OOH Media are regaining a more strategic role.
OOH is viewed as significantly increasing in importance, both in creating brand recall, building brand image, and connecting real-world behaviour with the digital world.
"Out-of-Home (OOH) media has regained a prominent role due to the factor of consumer confidence. Amidst the problems of Fake News and AI-generated content, which make many people uncertain about relying solely on social media information, media with a physical presence in public spaces are viewed as an infrastructure of trust. A brand's appearance on out-of-home media reflects its seriousness and existence in the real world. Consequently, OOH does not merely function to create awareness but has returned to a strategic role in validating credibility and strengthening the seamless integration of both online and offline communications."
10 Product Categories Driving Advertising Spending MI GROUP identified the top 10 core categories with the highest advertising budgets in 2026, along with their values and market shares, as follows:
Personal Care (oral, skin, and hair care products): THB11.5 billion (12%) - The highest in the market
Retail Stores & Outlets: THB9.2 billion (10%) - Retailers accelerating promotional communication to draw traffic both online and offline
Beverage Non-alcoholic: THB6 billion (6%)
Government-related Projects: THB6 billion (6%)
Pharma & Vitamin: THB5.4 billion (6%) - Growing in line with the health trend and ageing society
Leisure (concerts/exhibitions): THB4.5 billion (5%) - Benefiting from the recovery of entertainment activities
Dairy Products (milk and alternative milk products): THB4.1 billion (4%)
Motor Vehicles: THB3.9 billion (4%)
Communications (communication equipment and services): THB3.5 billion (4%)
Foodstuff (food and ready-to-eat meals): THB1.8 billion (2%)
In particular, the Pharma & Vitamin category is growing in accordance with the Health & Wellness trend and the ageing society.
Additionally, MI GROUP assesses that 2026 will be a period of "Rebalancing Growth."
The expansion will not come from any single medium, but from "Truly Integrated Media."
This is not merely distributing the budget across multiple platforms, but rather strategically linking them under the same Big Idea and clearly defining the role of each medium throughout the Full-Funnel Customer Journey, from Awareness, Interest, Consideration, Research, Decision, all the way to Repeat Purchase.
The components of a Truly Integrated Media system consist of 4 main parts:
One clear example of integrated execution is this year's election campaigns, which did not rely solely on Social Media but utilised a comprehensive media structure.
TV debate stages and news programs built credibility, while Highlight Content was extended online according to the interests of each group.
Fandoms and Communities helped expand the conversations.
OOH media reinforced candidate numbers and policies in local areas, and On-ground activities bridged awareness into real experiences.
Every medium performed a different function but supported one another systematically.
The crucial question is: why are traditional media like Broadcast TV and OOH making a comeback? The answer lies in the "infrastructure of trust."
In an era where anyone can run online ads, a brand's appearance in standardised media or actual public spaces becomes a signal of seriousness and stability.
Strong communication must possess all elements: Awareness, Consideration, Impact, and Image, which OOH can clearly connect.
Today, OOH is no longer just a mass medium that is difficult to measure.
It can be linked with Mobility Data and online behaviour, revealing the correlation between seeing a billboard and website searches or decision-making journeys.
The core strengths of OOH are its Physical Presence, Contextual Impact, and Social Proof.
MI GROUP forecasts that the Media Mix proportion in 2026 will adjust towards a better balance, with online media at 45%, Broadcast TV at 30%, and OOH media at 25%, while other media combined will be less than 5%.
However, these proportions can be adjusted up or down depending on the strategy and the nature of the campaign.
The overall picture for 2026 is therefore not a year of new media or old media, but a year of designing a comprehensive communication system to generate sales today while simultaneously building long-term brand strength.