Yodchanan says ministerial quota talks must await formal process

As for the post of Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, he said the party’s executive committee would have to meet and submit a name to the prime minister to determine whether there was agreement before proceeding to the next step.

“The nomination of the Second Deputy Speaker is the right of members of every party to propose. It depends on the resolution of the internal meeting of the coalition parties. As a matter of political etiquette, there should be prior talks and consultations. For Pheu Thai, as the second-largest political party, it is appropriate that the party should hold the post of second deputy speaker. As for who it will be, we will have to discuss that internally again,” Julapun said.