Yodchanan says ministerial quota talks must await formal process

At Parliament, Yodchanan Wongsawat, a party-list MP of the Pheu Thai Party, together with Julapun Amornvivat, a party-list MP and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, and Suriya Jungrungreangkit, a party-list MP of the Pheu Thai Party, led the party’s list MPs in registering with the Office of the Secretary-General of the House of Representatives.
Yodchanan said there was nothing further to add regarding the allocation of ministerial quotas for the Pheu Thai Party.
He said the party would have to wait for its leaders to hold discussions after the various processes and procedures were completed, and would also have to wait for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul again.
Julapun said the names of prospective ministers that had surfaced were media speculation.
He said the party had not yet issued any statement and had not yet held talks with the lead coalition party on ministerial posts.
As for the post of Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, he said the party’s executive committee would have to meet and submit a name to the prime minister to determine whether there was agreement before proceeding to the next step.
“The nomination of the Second Deputy Speaker is the right of members of every party to propose. It depends on the resolution of the internal meeting of the coalition parties. As a matter of political etiquette, there should be prior talks and consultations. For Pheu Thai, as the second-largest political party, it is appropriate that the party should hold the post of second deputy speaker. As for who it will be, we will have to discuss that internally again,” Julapun said.