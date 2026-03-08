Wang Yi stresses importance of Trump-Xi Jinping talks amid rising global tensions

Speaking on the sidelines of China’s annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing, Wang warned that a lack of communication between the world’s two largest economies would deepen misunderstanding, lead to poor judgement and increase the risk of confrontation.

He said preparations for high-level exchanges with the United States were under discussion, but added that both sides would need to create the right conditions to handle existing disputes.

His comments came as analysts watched closely to see whether Trump would still travel to meet Xi at the end of the month.

Beijing has not officially announced the summit.

The issue has taken on greater significance as Trump remains focused on the war that he and Israel launched against Iran.

On that conflict, Wang called for military operations to stop immediately, saying the war should never have broken out and that force could not resolve the crisis.

Even so, he stopped short of moving beyond China’s earlier expressions of concern and condemnation, despite reports that Tehran had been close to securing supersonic anti-ship missiles from Beijing.