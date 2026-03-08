Thai Shiites mourn Khamenei outside Iranian Embassy, urge Bangkok to stay neutral

Police from Thong Lo Police Station and a special operations unit from Metropolitan Police Division 5 were deployed to maintain order, while traffic in Soi Sukhumvit 49/11 was reportedly closed for about an hour to facilitate the gathering.

Khamenei’s death has deepened turmoil inside Iran

Khamenei was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, according to Reuters, with Iranian state media confirming his death the following day. Reuters reported that he was 86 and had led Iran since 1989.

His death has created a major power vacuum inside Iran and intensified internal strains over the country’s military and political direction. Reuters reported on March 7 that divisions had become more visible between hardliners, including the Revolutionary Guards, and more pragmatic figures around President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The succession process is now under pressure to move quickly. Reuters reported that hardline clerics were pushing for the rapid selection of a new supreme leader, even as disagreement persisted over who could stabilise the Islamic Republic during wartime.

Against that backdrop, Saturday’s vigil in Bangkok reflected how Khamenei’s death has resonated far beyond Iran, including among Shiite communities in Thailand, where organisers said they wanted both to honour his memory and to press for restraint as the regional crisis worsens.