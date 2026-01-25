Thailand’s liveable cities: key areas foreigners choose to settle

Amid global economic turbulence, many countries are grappling with geopolitical conflict, heated politics and armed clashes.
Some also face unfavourable weather at certain times of year, especially harsh winters, and increasingly severe disasters.
Thailand, however, although a small country in the eyes of the major powers, benefits from an excellent geographic setting, surrounded by key mountain ranges that help shield it from major storms.
Crucially, Thailand sits at the heart of the Indochinese Peninsula in Southeast Asia and serves as a geopolitical hub of ASEAN, linking the mainland with the maritime peninsula.
It shares borders with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia, making it a strategic gateway for regional transport, trade and logistics.
The country is well-suited to investment and to connecting trade and investment by land, sea and air, including an expanding rail network across multiple provinces and links to neighbouring countries.
At the same time, Thailand is well prepared in terms of security and has strong infrastructure: major airports, mass transit systems, electric rail services, road networks and rail lines.
Travel from Bangkok to nearby provinces and key tourism cities is fast and convenient.
Moreover, Thailand is known for its excellent food and distinctive culture, alongside a low cost of living and a wide range of natural attractions.
It is also seen as politically stable, with pleasant weather and no severe natural disasters.
These factors have led many foreigners to take an interest in living in Thailand.
In particular, long-stay workers (expats), retirees, digital nomads and families relocating to Thailand often choose cities and neighbourhoods that match their lifestyle needs, convenience, transport connectivity and established international communities.
Below are popular locations in Thailand where foreigners commonly choose to live.
Sukhumvit
Thonglor & Phrom Phong
Ekkamai
Sathorn - Silom
Ari
Asok
Bang Na / Krung Thonburi
Chiang Mai
Koh Samui
Phuket & Pattaya
Hua Hin
Beyond major destinations, other cities are also becoming popular thanks to a lower cost of living and a slower pace of life, such as: