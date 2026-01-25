null

Thailand’s liveable cities: key areas foreigners choose to settle

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25, 2026

  • Bangkok is the most popular city, with specific neighborhoods like Sukhumvit, Sathorn, and Thonglor catering to professionals, executives, and international communities due to their amenities and transport links.
  • Coastal towns and islands such as Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui, and Hua Hin are favored by foreigners seeking a beach lifestyle, including digital nomads and retirees.
  • The northern city of Chiang Mai is a major hub for expats and digital nomads, offering a calm atmosphere, a strong international community, and numerous co-working spaces.
  • Emerging secondary cities like Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, and Udon Thani are gaining interest from foreigners due to a lower cost of living and a slower pace of life.

Amid global economic turbulence, many countries are grappling with geopolitical conflict, heated politics and armed clashes.

Some also face unfavourable weather at certain times of year, especially harsh winters, and increasingly severe disasters.

Thailand, however, although a small country in the eyes of the major powers, benefits from an excellent geographic setting, surrounded by key mountain ranges that help shield it from major storms.

Crucially, Thailand sits at the heart of the Indochinese Peninsula in Southeast Asia and serves as a geopolitical hub of ASEAN, linking the mainland with the maritime peninsula.

It shares borders with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia, making it a strategic gateway for regional transport, trade and logistics.

The country is well-suited to investment and to connecting trade and investment by land, sea and air, including an expanding rail network across multiple provinces and links to neighbouring countries.

At the same time, Thailand is well prepared in terms of security and has strong infrastructure: major airports, mass transit systems, electric rail services, road networks and rail lines.

Travel from Bangkok to nearby provinces and key tourism cities is fast and convenient.

Moreover, Thailand is known for its excellent food and distinctive culture, alongside a low cost of living and a wide range of natural attractions.

It is also seen as politically stable, with pleasant weather and no severe natural disasters.

These factors have led many foreigners to take an interest in living in Thailand.

In particular, long-stay workers (expats), retirees, digital nomads and families relocating to Thailand often choose cities and neighbourhoods that match their lifestyle needs, convenience, transport connectivity and established international communities.

Below are popular locations in Thailand where foreigners commonly choose to live.

Bangkok – the most popular city for foreigners

Sukhumvit

  • The main area with the highest concentration of foreigners in Bangkok.
  • Packed with international restaurants, cafés, bars, shopping centres and workplaces.
  • Easy access via BTS/MRT, ideal for professionals and digital nomads.

Thonglor & Phrom Phong

  • An upscale neighbourhood popular with foreigners, especially Japanese, Korean and European residents.
  • A highly international community, with top restaurants, bars and a vibrant social scene.

Ekkamai

  • Close to Thonglor but slightly more affordable.
  • Offers cafés, co-working spaces and full amenities.

Sathorn - Silom

  • A central business district, ideal for executives and working professionals.
  • Close to offices, multinational companies and embassies.

Ari

  • A trendy area in central Bangkok on Phahonyothin Road (around Soi Phahonyothin 5–7), in Phaya Thai/Sam Sen Nai, Phaya Thai district.
  • Convenient travel via the BTS Ari.
  • Known for cafés, street food, offices and mixed residential options blending old and modern character, with a liveable, leafy atmosphere.
  • A quiet neighbourhood with stylish cafés, local markets and a welcoming community.
  • Suitable for foreigners seeking calm while staying close to the city centre.

Asok

  • A key BTS–MRT interchange, ideal for those who want easy access across the city.

Bang Na / Krung Thonburi

  • Suitable for families and those who want more space at a more affordable price point.
  • Upcountry: mountains, beach towns and islands – a relaxed lifestyle

Chiang Mai

  • A calm northern city with good food and a warm expat community.
  • Nimman offers cafés, co-working spaces and activities popular with foreigners.

Koh Samui

  • Attracts both digital nomads and those seeking a laid-back seaside lifestyle.
  • Has international schools, an airport and essential services.

Phuket & Pattaya

  • Ideal for those who want beaches alongside modern conveniences.
  • Pattaya, especially the Jomtien area, has seen growing foreign residency.

Hua Hin

  • A quiet, friendly seaside town popular with foreigners, especially retirees.

Secondary cities are gaining interest among foreigners

Beyond major destinations, other cities are also becoming popular thanks to a lower cost of living and a slower pace of life, such as:

  • Chiang Rai – quiet lifestyle, suitable for long-term residents.
  • Khon Kaen / Udon Thani – Northeastern cities with welcoming communities and affordable housing.
