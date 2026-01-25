Thailand’s liveable cities: key areas foreigners choose to settle

Amid global economic turbulence, many countries are grappling with geopolitical conflict, heated politics and armed clashes.

Some also face unfavourable weather at certain times of year, especially harsh winters, and increasingly severe disasters.

Thailand, however, although a small country in the eyes of the major powers, benefits from an excellent geographic setting, surrounded by key mountain ranges that help shield it from major storms.

Crucially, Thailand sits at the heart of the Indochinese Peninsula in Southeast Asia and serves as a geopolitical hub of ASEAN, linking the mainland with the maritime peninsula.

It shares borders with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia, making it a strategic gateway for regional transport, trade and logistics.

The country is well-suited to investment and to connecting trade and investment by land, sea and air, including an expanding rail network across multiple provinces and links to neighbouring countries.