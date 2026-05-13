Thai retail confidence falls as panic buying drains April spending

Thailand’s retail sentiment weakened sharply in April 2026 as consumers cut back on spending after panic buying in March, while high fuel prices, rising utility bills and concerns over product costs continued to weigh on household purchasing power.

The April 2026 Retail Sentiment Index, or RSI, conducted by the Thai Retailers Association in cooperation with the Bank of Thailand from April 16 to 27, found that retail operators’ economic confidence fell by 7.2 points from March.

The April reading was also lower than April levels recorded over the previous four years from 2022 to 2025. The decline was attributed to slower consumer spending after concerns over energy prices and possible product shortages prompted many shoppers to stockpile goods in March.

Sales across almost all retail and wholesale categories declined, except for department stores, which saw a slight improvement due to Songkran festival promotions and activities, particularly in Bangkok.