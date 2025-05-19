Lufthansa flight left pilotless for 10 minutes after copilot faints

According to CNN, the captain had briefly left the flight deck to use the lavatory when the incident occurred during a flight from Frankfurt to Seville, Spain, on February 17, 2024, citing a report from Spain’s Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC).

At the time, the Airbus A321 was carrying 199 passengers and six crew members, the report stated.

The aircraft continued to fly in a stable manner as the autopilot was engaged, however, the report noted that the co-pilot unintentionally manipulated some controls. Audio recordings captured sounds consistent with the co-pilot’s “sudden and severe incapacitation” during this period.

An air traffic controller made three unsuccessful attempts to contact the co-pilot.