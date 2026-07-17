Thailand strengthens controls on cannabis flower sales and exports

Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan, deputy government spokesperson, said that although Thailand has specific laws regulating cannabis use for medical and health purposes, some countries continue to classify cannabis as a serious narcotic drug.

The government urged members of the public and travellers to comply strictly with the laws of those countries to avoid breaking the law, whether unknowingly or deliberately.

Anyone who witnesses the illegal sale of cannabis flower, or gatherings where narcotics are being used and causing a public nuisance in the area, may report the activity to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) hotline on 1386, available 24 hours a day.