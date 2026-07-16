Thailand warns of heavy rain in upper Northeast and eastern provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast at 5pm on Thursday (July 16, 2026) that rain would ease across Thailand over the next 24 hours, although isolated heavy falls would persist in the upper Northeast and the East.
A moderate southwest monsoon was prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell lay over upper Vietnam.
People in upper Thailand were advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Meanwhile, winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand were moderate, with waves 1–2 metres high.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea were about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.
Mariners were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.
Northern
Northeastern
Central
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
Eastern
Southern (east coast)
Southern (west coast)