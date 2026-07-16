Thailand warns of heavy rain in upper Northeast and eastern provinces

THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand warns of heavy rain in upper Northeast and eastern provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of flash floods in upper Thailand and waves above two metres in thundershowers under a moderate southwest monsoon.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy rain in the upper Northeast and eastern provinces of Thailand.
  • Specific northeastern provinces affected include Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom.
  • Eastern provinces expecting heavy rain are Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Residents in these areas are warned that the heavy rain and accumulated rainfall could cause flash floods and run-off.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast at 5pm on Thursday (July 16, 2026) that rain would ease across Thailand over the next 24 hours, although isolated heavy falls would persist in the upper Northeast and the East.

A moderate southwest monsoon was prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell lay over upper Vietnam.

People in upper Thailand were advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand were moderate, with waves 1–2 metres high.

Waves in the lower Andaman Sea were about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.

Mariners were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.

Thailand weather forecast: 6pm Thursday (July 16) to 6pm Friday (July 17)

Northern

  • Thundershowers are forecast over 40% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Tak, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 23–25°C and maximum temperatures 31–34°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Northeastern

  • Thundershowers are forecast over 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 23–26°C and maximum temperatures 32–36°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Central

  • Thundershowers are forecast over 40% of the area, mainly in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 23–26°C and maximum temperatures 34–35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Thundershowers are forecast over 60% of the area.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 26–28°C and maximum temperatures 33–34°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Eastern

  • Thundershowers are forecast over 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 22–28°C and maximum temperatures 32–34°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 15–35 km/h.
  • Sea waves will be 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.

Southern (east coast)

  • Thundershowers are forecast over 30% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperatures will be 23–25°C and maximum temperatures 34–36°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 15–30 km/h. Sea waves will be about 1 metre high, exceeding 1 metre offshore and rising above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.

Southern (west coast)

  • Thundershowers are forecast over 30% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperatures will be 23–26°C and maximum temperatures 33–35°C.
  • From Phang Nga northwards: Southwesterly winds will reach 15–35 km/h. Sea waves will be 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.
  • From Phuket southwards: Southwesterly winds will reach 15–30 km/h. Sea waves will be about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.

The Nation Editorial Team

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