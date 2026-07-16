Thailand warns of heavy rain in upper Northeast and eastern provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast at 5pm on Thursday (July 16, 2026) that rain would ease across Thailand over the next 24 hours, although isolated heavy falls would persist in the upper Northeast and the East.

A moderate southwest monsoon was prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell lay over upper Vietnam.

People in upper Thailand were advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.