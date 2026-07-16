Sihasak Champions 'Resilient Openness' to Shield Thai Trade from Global Splits

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow rejects isolationism, calling for smart integration and borderless co-creation to weather geopolitical risks.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a comprehensive external strategy built around the concept of "resilient openness", rejecting block-based isolationism in favour of deeper regional economic integration and trusted trade networks.

Addressing the Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026 in Bangkok on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow provided a detailed geopolitical analysis of how the region must adapt to an era where trade policy and national security have become entirely intertwined.

Sihasak challenged prevailing narratives of absolute de-globalisation, asserting that international commerce and digital connections continue to thrive, albeit under altered terms.