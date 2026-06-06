Immigration police arrest Japanese call-centre ringleader hiding in Bangkok

Immigration Bureau officers have arrested a 39-year-old Japanese man, described as a key leader of a major call-centre scam network, in the Thong Lor area of Watthana district, Bangkok.

An investigation found that the suspect was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by a court in Nagoya, Japan, in a public fraud case. He was identified as a key figure allegedly controlling and directing a call-centre network that defrauded Japanese citizens, causing losses worth several billion yen.

Information from Japanese security agencies indicated that the network’s main base of operations was in Poipet, Cambodia, with links to transnational criminal groups in several countries. The suspect allegedly oversaw operations and planned scams targeting Japanese victims through a call-centre system.

Japanese police investigations later found clues that the suspect had fled to Thailand with his family. Japanese authorities then coordinated with Thai officials and requested assistance in tracking him down.

After receiving the information, the Royal Thai Police Anti-Human Trafficking Centre assigned the Immigration Bureau to conduct an in-depth investigation. Officers were eventually able to locate and arrest the suspect in Bangkok.