Politicians grab limelight as Holi colour bombs Bangkok
Bangkok World Siam Amazing Park was awash with bright colours and extravagant Bollywood song and dance for five days as Indians, Thais and foreigners gathered to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi.
Some political parties also used this celebration as an opportunity to meet potential voters. Among them were United Thai Nation's leader Peeraphan Salirathaviphak, Thai Sang Thai leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Pheu Thai's Somchai Wongsawat and Democrat Party members Ongart Klampaiboon and Suchatvee Suwansawat.
Holi, or the “festival of colours”, marks the arrival of spring in Hindu belief and is also a celebration of love and triumph of good over evil.
To mark the day, people splash each other with coloured water and smear each other’s faces with dyed powder. The aim of the festival is to spread a message of brotherhood and humanity, and to demonstrate this, people wear white and allow their clothes to be stained.
Holi is similar to the water festival marked in Southeast Asia, including Songkran in Thailand.
The Wednesday to Sunday event at the water park in the capital’s Kha Na Yaw district was organised by the Indian Association of Thailand, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Association and Bharat Choice.
Related stories:
Bangkok set to celebrate Hindu festival of Holi
Roads motorists should avoid in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district today