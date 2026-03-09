People’s Party ready to work with opposition allies

At parliament on March 9, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, said the party’s MPs had reported to parliament and were ready to begin their duties.
He said the party had already prepared its internal agenda and would hold a meeting of party MPs later in the afternoon. Once parliament opens fully, the party is ready to immediately submit several pieces of legislation.
These include laws related to the economy, anti-corruption measures, budget system reform, enhanced oversight mechanisms, environmental protection, civil liberties and reductions in electricity costs.
Regarding cooperation with other opposition parties, including the Democrat Party and the Kla Tham Party, Natthaphong said it was normal parliamentary practice for parties not joining the government to work together in opposition.
He said there would be no need to significantly adjust working methods, noting that opposition whips typically coordinate cooperation among parties even if their political positions do not fully align. In the past, the party had worked with all political parties, particularly within the opposition.
When asked whether there had been formal talks with the Democrat Party and Kla Tham Party, Natthaphong said discussions had taken place informally at the member level, but no formal talks had been held between party leaders.
He added that the political process still required several steps, including the selection of the Speaker of the House, Deputy Speakers and the prime minister. The appointment of the Leader of the Opposition would take place only after the cabinet had been formed.
Natthaphong said that as the largest party in the opposition bloc, the People’s Party attaches great importance to the role of opposition leader and is ready to carry out the responsibility fully.
He also addressed concerns over the case involving 44 MPs, saying the party was not worried but would not be complacent, maintaining that its members had acted in good faith when proposing amendments to legislation.
The party would discuss internally possible scenarios, including the possibility that up to 10 MPs could be ordered to suspend their duties, and how parliamentary work could continue without disruption.
Asked whether the party had prepared replacements should such suspensions occur, Natthaphong said processes and contingency plans had already been prepared, although decisions on specific individuals would need to go through internal party procedures and consultations with MPs.
He added that if the matter involved changes to the party’s executive leadership, the decision would have to be made at a party general assembly, which is planned for April.
When asked about speculation that Veerayooth Kanchoochat, a party-list MP and deputy party leader for strategy, could become the new party leader, Natthaphong said the party would not pre-determine individuals and would allow members to decide.
Natthaphong also said the timing of MPs reporting to parliament on March 9 was not intended to coincide with the deadline for the National Anti-Corruption Commission to submit the case involving the 44 MPs to the Supreme Court.
He said the party had simply waited for the election certification process by the Election Commission of Thailand to be completed before reporting to parliament.
The party has also asked the Election Commission to investigate the election in Constituency 2 of Suphan Buri province. Natthaphong said the party would wait for the official process to proceed and would take further action if clear irregularities were found.
He stressed that the party had consistently called for elections that are transparent, fair and credible, and that oversight of the electoral process must continue alongside parliamentary duties.
Asked whether the People’s Party would nominate candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House, Natthaphong said the party remained committed to serving as a strong opposition.
Under the constitution, the Leader of the Opposition cannot simultaneously hold the positions of Speaker or Deputy Speaker of the House. However, he said this does not prevent the party from nominating candidates to present their vision in parliament, a practice that has occurred in the past.
He added that the party would discuss the matter internally and reach a decision before the parliamentary session begins.
Meanwhile, Dr Wayo Assawarungruang, a party-list MP and deputy leader for legal affairs, clarified that March 9 was not necessarily the final deadline for the NACC to submit the case involving the 44 MPs to the Supreme Court.
He explained that legally there is a difference between a one-month period and a 30-day period. Since February has only 28 days, counting 30 days would extend the deadline to March 11.
However, he noted that under the relevant law, the NACC can extend the submission period if there are valid reasons.
Earlier on the same day, Natthaphong led the party’s MPs to report to parliament, with all 120 People’s Party MPs completing the process. In total, 497 MPs have now reported to parliament.
Only two MPs remain to report: Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party, and Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party, who are expected to report on March 10.