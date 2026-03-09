People’s Party ready to work with opposition allies

At parliament on March 9, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, said the party’s MPs had reported to parliament and were ready to begin their duties.

He said the party had already prepared its internal agenda and would hold a meeting of party MPs later in the afternoon. Once parliament opens fully, the party is ready to immediately submit several pieces of legislation.

These include laws related to the economy, anti-corruption measures, budget system reform, enhanced oversight mechanisms, environmental protection, civil liberties and reductions in electricity costs.

Regarding cooperation with other opposition parties, including the Democrat Party and the Kla Tham Party, Natthaphong said it was normal parliamentary practice for parties not joining the government to work together in opposition.

He said there would be no need to significantly adjust working methods, noting that opposition whips typically coordinate cooperation among parties even if their political positions do not fully align. In the past, the party had worked with all political parties, particularly within the opposition.

When asked whether there had been formal talks with the Democrat Party and Kla Tham Party, Natthaphong said discussions had taken place informally at the member level, but no formal talks had been held between party leaders.