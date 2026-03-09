True Corporation Bets on AI and Digital Ecosystem in Ambitious Three-Year Overhaul \

Move 2: Growth

On the consumer side, True is pivoting from what Brekke called "winning individuals" to "winning the whole family," bundling mobile, broadband, content, smart home technology, cybersecurity and gaming under a single account proposition.

The company is shifting its key performance metric from average revenue per SIM card to average revenue per account, a change Brekke said better reflects the depth of household relationships True is seeking to build.

Its TrueX platform will serve as an AI-powered home hub, enabling voice-controlled management of connected devices. The company is also deepening its cybersecurity offering under the True CyberSafe brand, and expanding gaming services.

In enterprise, True is pursuing a "BASIC5" framework — Big Data Analytics, AI, Security, Integrated Platforms, Cloud Computing, and 5G Connectivity — targeting a market it considers chronically underserved. Enterprise and SME revenues currently account for around 7 to 8 per cent of True's total, compared with roughly 15 per cent at comparable operators elsewhere in Asia.

Move 3: AI

Brekke was emphatic that artificial intelligence would function not as a discrete product line but as a horizontal capability woven through every part of the business.

True has already deployed an AI virtual assistant called Mari in customer service, as well as hyper-personalisation engines and AI-driven network management tools.

The company has introduced what it describes as Thailand's first corporate Responsible AI policy, positioning itself as a regional standard-bearer on AI governance.

Brekke illustrated the practical ambition with three vignettes: a shop assistant equipped with AI tools to understand each incoming customer's history and tailor offers in real time; a call-centre agent freed from routine complaints — with AI targeting a 50 per cent reduction — to focus on upselling; and a network engineer redeployed from reactive maintenance to strategic planning, with AI handling fault prediction.

"AI will not replace their jobs," Brekke said. "AI will be their personal assistant — their best friend — to help them do their work much better."

True has also partnered with global hyperscalers, naming Google and Microsoft as strategic allies, with further partnerships expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Move 4: People

True has committed to ensuring that 100 per cent of its workforce receives foundational AI training by the end of 2026, with 60 per cent reaching a basic proficiency level, 30 per cent an advanced level, and 10 per cent classified as AI experts.

Ten scholarships have been awarded for postgraduate study at institutions in the United States and China, developed in collaboration with MIT and Chulalongkorn University.

Brekke also emphasised the importance of what he termed "psychological safety" — building an internal culture in which employees feel seen, empowered to innovate, and secure regardless of seniority.

"If you can create that culture in the company, that's very difficult to copy," he said.

Beyond its own workforce, True has set a target of upskilling 12 million Thai citizens in AI literacy — though Brekke acknowledged that discussions with AI providers on the delivery model are still ongoing, with a phased target of one million users initially.

Outlook

The "4 Big Moves" strategy represents a fundamental repositioning for True, which last year reported its first-ever dividend payment alongside a return to profitability following its 2021 merger with DTAC.

The company expects revenue growth to come from deeper customer relationships, AI-driven personalisation, value-added digital services, and cost efficiencies from automation — rather than subscriber acquisition.

Asked about the pending divestiture of Telenor's 30 per cent stake — a transaction originally expected to close in March — Brekke said proceedings were "going as planned", with some minor procedural matters remaining.

On the broader competitive threat, Brekke was candid. True's primary competition, he argued, is no longer rival operators.

"Our main competitor is Line, Netflix, Google, Apple — all those companies that frankly have a much better customer experience than we do," he said. "If we don't move into that area, we will end up just owning a network while everything else on top of it belongs to someone else. I don't want to be there."

