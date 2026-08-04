Democratic-led US states sue Trump over sweeping new tariffs

A coalition of 25 Democratic-led US states has taken President Donald Trump’s administration to court, arguing that its latest tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners — along with most of its earlier sweeping levies — exceed the president’s legal authority.

The complaint was filed with the US Court of International Trade in New York on Monday (August 3).

The legal action follows separate cases brought by small US businesses seeking to block the tariffs when they took effect in July. States and small firms have previously secured favourable rulings against other global tariffs introduced during Trump’s second term, but his administration has continued to pursue new measures despite repeated legal setbacks.