Thailand’s SRT launches flat-rate nationwide rail parcel service

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched SRT Express One Price, a new flat-rate option for sending parcels by rail, with a single charge applying throughout the journey.

Prices begin at THB70 per item, helping the public and online businesses plan expenses more easily, ease their cost burden and send small parcels nationwide through the railway network.

Methapat Sunthornworapas, director of the SRT’s Public Relations Centre, invited the public, online businesses, shops and anyone needing to send small parcels to use SRT Express One Price, a flat-rate rail parcel delivery service.

Under the concept “One price covers every cost”, customers can determine the delivery charge in advance without having to calculate it according to distance.

This helps them manage expenses and control costs more efficiently.