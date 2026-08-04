Thailand’s SRT launches flat-rate nationwide rail parcel service

TUESDAY, AUGUST 04, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand’s SRT launches flat-rate nationwide rail parcel service

The service starts at THB70 per item for packages weighing no more than 2 kilograms, with all charges included and no distance-based calculation.

  • The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched a new flat-rate parcel delivery service called SRT Express One Price.
  • The service features two fixed-price tiers: THB70 for deliveries on the same railway line and THB100 for deliveries between different lines, with no additional fees.
  • It is designed for small parcels weighing up to 2 kilograms and measuring a maximum of 50x50x50 cm.
  • Aimed at the public and online businesses, the service uses the nationwide rail network to offer a predictable and cost-effective shipping option.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched SRT Express One Price, a new flat-rate option for sending parcels by rail, with a single charge applying throughout the journey.

Prices begin at THB70 per item, helping the public and online businesses plan expenses more easily, ease their cost burden and send small parcels nationwide through the railway network.

Methapat Sunthornworapas, director of the SRT’s Public Relations Centre, invited the public, online businesses, shops and anyone needing to send small parcels to use SRT Express One Price, a flat-rate rail parcel delivery service.

Under the concept “One price covers every cost”, customers can determine the delivery charge in advance without having to calculate it according to distance.

This helps them manage expenses and control costs more efficiently.

SRT Express One Price service details

The service accepts express parcels and small packages weighing no more than 2 kilograms and measuring up to 50 × 50 × 50 centimetres.

It is suitable for sending documents, clothing, everyday items, products sold online, souvenirs and other small parcels.

Using the rail network that connects destinations nationwide, the service provides greater convenience and an easily accessible transport alternative.

Two rate categories apply:

  • Deliveries on the same railway line: THB70 per item
  • Deliveries between railway lines: THB100 per item

The rates are flat charges under the scheme’s conditions and include all service costs, with no additional fees or expenses.

Customers can therefore know the cost before dispatch, making the service suitable for the general public, online sellers and small businesses seeking to reduce delivery costs.

Rail parcel transport also stands out for its safety and reliability.

Fixed train timetables allow the dispatch and receipt of parcels to be planned efficiently, providing another convenient and cost-effective delivery option with nationwide coverage.

Further information is available from railway stations nationwide, the SRT’s customer relations service centre on 1690, which operates 24 hours a day, the Facebook page PR Team State Railway of Thailand and railway.co.th.

The Nation Editorial Team

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