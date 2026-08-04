Thailand’s SRT launches flat-rate nationwide rail parcel service

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched SRT Express One Price, a new flat-rate option for sending parcels by rail, with a single charge applying throughout the journey.
Prices begin at THB70 per item, helping the public and online businesses plan expenses more easily, ease their cost burden and send small parcels nationwide through the railway network.
Methapat Sunthornworapas, director of the SRT’s Public Relations Centre, invited the public, online businesses, shops and anyone needing to send small parcels to use SRT Express One Price, a flat-rate rail parcel delivery service.
Under the concept “One price covers every cost”, customers can determine the delivery charge in advance without having to calculate it according to distance.
This helps them manage expenses and control costs more efficiently.
The service accepts express parcels and small packages weighing no more than 2 kilograms and measuring up to 50 × 50 × 50 centimetres.
It is suitable for sending documents, clothing, everyday items, products sold online, souvenirs and other small parcels.
Using the rail network that connects destinations nationwide, the service provides greater convenience and an easily accessible transport alternative.
Two rate categories apply:
The rates are flat charges under the scheme’s conditions and include all service costs, with no additional fees or expenses.
Customers can therefore know the cost before dispatch, making the service suitable for the general public, online sellers and small businesses seeking to reduce delivery costs.
Rail parcel transport also stands out for its safety and reliability.
Fixed train timetables allow the dispatch and receipt of parcels to be planned efficiently, providing another convenient and cost-effective delivery option with nationwide coverage.
Further information is available from railway stations nationwide, the SRT’s customer relations service centre on 1690, which operates 24 hours a day, the Facebook page PR Team State Railway of Thailand and railway.co.th.