Thailand target knockout spot against Philippines in ASEAN Championship clash

Thailand’s national football team will take on the Philippines in the 2026 ASEAN Championship Group B on Tuesday, August 4, as the War Elephants look to continue their strong start and move closer to the knockout stage.

The match will kick off at 8pm at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in the Philippines.

The Group B encounter is the third match for both teams, with Thailand seeking another victory to strengthen their position in the group, while the Philippines need points to keep their qualification hopes alive.



Thailand seek another win

The Philippines, managed by Carles Cuadrat, have collected three points from two matches and will be looking for a positive result.

Their main attacking threat is Harvey Gayoso, who has already scored two goals in the tournament.

Thailand, under head coach Anthony Hudson, have made a perfect start with six points from two matches and have yet to concede a goal.

The War Elephants are expected to continue relying on key attacking players Teerasil Dangda and Yodsakon Burapha, while Sarak Yuyen is set to control the midfield and Manuel Tom Bihr leads the defence.

Thailand enter the match with an advantage in squad quality and confidence, with a strong chance of securing another win if they maintain their current level of performance.