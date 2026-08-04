Khon Kaen launches checks after deep hole opens on farmland

TUESDAY, AUGUST 04, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Khon Kaen launches checks after deep hole opens on farmland

Authorities are inspecting a deep hole caused by ground subsidence on farmland in Wang Charoen village, Phu Pha Man district, Khon Kaen, amid concerns over local safety.

  • A deep hole, caused by ground subsidence, has appeared on farmland in Khon Kaen's Phu Pha Man district.
  • District officials have been dispatched to inspect the site and ensure public safety.
  • The team is assessing the situation for risks to ground stability and the impact on local residents' livelihoods.

A deep hole has appeared following ground subsidence on farmland in Wang Charoen village, Phu Pha Man district, Khon Kaen, prompting authorities to assess possible risks to ground stability and local residents.

The incident was reported on Tuesday (August 4) after Facebook user Tepsurin Keawkam posted photographs and a message showing the hole in Moo 2, Huai Muang subdistrict. The site is about 12 kilometres from the Phu Pha Man cliff and the district centre.

 

Khon Kaen launches checks after deep hole opens on farmland

Phu Pha Man district chief Siwakorn Mitrach instructed senior district officer Prachuap Chitkhum to inspect the site alongside Khompet Khonsing, chief executive of the Huai Muang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, community leaders and relevant officials.

Khon Kaen launches checks after deep hole opens on farmland

The team was assigned to assess the situation and ensure the highest level of public safety. Officials are also examining the possible implications for the area’s geological stability and residents’ livelihoods.

Khon Kaen launches checks after deep hole opens on farmland Khon Kaen launches checks after deep hole opens on farmland

The Nation Editorial Team

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