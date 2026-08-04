Khon Kaen launches checks after deep hole opens on farmland

A deep hole has appeared following ground subsidence on farmland in Wang Charoen village, Phu Pha Man district, Khon Kaen, prompting authorities to assess possible risks to ground stability and local residents.

The incident was reported on Tuesday (August 4) after Facebook user Tepsurin Keawkam posted photographs and a message showing the hole in Moo 2, Huai Muang subdistrict. The site is about 12 kilometres from the Phu Pha Man cliff and the district centre.