Boy aged 13 dies after box jellyfish exposure in Nakhon Si Thammarat

A 13-year-old schoolboy in his first year of secondary school died after exposure to box jellyfish venom while swimming in the sea.
Two friends were also injured by the venom, along with a resident who entered the water to help.
The victim, who was in his first year of secondary school, showed signs of exposure to box jellyfish venom on his chest, arms and neck.
He went into shock and lost consciousness while swimming with friends, and died soon afterwards at the hospital.
Two other friends were also injured by jellyfish venom while swimming. Both are now out of danger.
The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday (August 1) at Ban Fai Tha Beach in Thung Sai subdistrict, Sichon district, Nakhon Si Thammarat.
A close friend of the victim, who was injured by jellyfish venom while trying to help him, recalled that the boy had cried out for help after being exposed to the venom.
The friend ran over and saw about three or four jellyfish surrounding the boy.
The victim then fainted and lost consciousness.
The friend ran to seek help from an ambulance standing by at an event, before the boy was taken to Sichon Hospital.
Namtok Si Khit National Park has since raised its warning level for box jellyfish and assigned staff to beaches to provide emergency assistance to children and tourists.
Box jellyfish are highly venomous.
Their venom can affect the nervous system, heart muscle and circulation in the lungs, and can cause death.
They are found along the eastern coast of the Gulf of Thailand and in the Andaman Sea.
What to do and basic first aid after a box jellyfish sting