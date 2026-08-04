Boy aged 13 dies after box jellyfish exposure in Nakhon Si Thammarat

A 13-year-old schoolboy in his first year of secondary school died after exposure to box jellyfish venom while swimming in the sea.

Two friends were also injured by the venom, along with a resident who entered the water to help.

The victim, who was in his first year of secondary school, showed signs of exposure to box jellyfish venom on his chest, arms and neck.

He went into shock and lost consciousness while swimming with friends, and died soon afterwards at the hospital.

Two other friends were also injured by jellyfish venom while swimming. Both are now out of danger.

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday (August 1) at Ban Fai Tha Beach in Thung Sai subdistrict, Sichon district, Nakhon Si Thammarat.