CAAT new rule allows airport security to open checked bags without passengers present

Thailand’s aviation regulator has issued new rules allowing airport security officers to open checked baggage without the passenger being present when suspicious items are detected, with the measure taking effect on October 16, 2026.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced the regulation on “Inspection of Registered Baggage Carried on Aircraft B.E. 2569” on February 24, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security standards in line with international requirements.

Under the regulation, public airport operators are responsible for inspecting registered baggage.

If security officers have reasonable grounds to suspect that a checked bag contains explosives, prohibited items, dangerous goods or other items not allowed on aircraft, they are authorised to open the baggage for inspection.

If restricted items are found, officers may confiscate them without returning them and take further action in accordance with relevant laws, regulations or procedures.