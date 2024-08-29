Silver medal for sprinter Puripol in Peru

The 18-year-old athlete came in second at 10.22 seconds, following Bayanda Walaza from South Africa who came in first at 10.19 seconds.
Another South African sprinter Bradley Nkoana came in third at 10.26 seconds.
Puripol won the first round on Tuesday with a time of 10.41 seconds, beating Joel-jin Nwamadi from South Korea and Adas Dambrauskas from Lithuania.
He followed up with another win in the second round on Wednesday with a time of 10.30 seconds, beating Bradley Nkoana from South Africa by only 0.001 seconds in a photo finish.
Puripol’s best time ever was 10.06 seconds, which won him the silver medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in 2023. He came close to his record in April, finishing in 10.08 seconds during the 64th Mt San Antonio College Relays in the US.