Mapping the Crisis: How an Uttaradit Student’s Digital Ingenuity Kept a Province Moving

When a fuel crisis left his community stranded, a 21-year-old delivery rider used geoinformatics to build a vital real-time tracking network.
At first glance, Palathip "Chel" Pimsuwan looks like any other hard-working young man from a provincial Thai town. His routine is gruelling: waking early for university lectures, attending classes, and then heading straight to a part-time restaurant shift that keeps him working until midnight.
At twenty-one years old, Chel has been working since his early teens to achieve financial independence, funding his own education and everyday expenses.
Yet, Chel represents a remarkable generation of Thai youth who refuse to be passive bystanders when crisis hits their communities.
In March this year, a global fuel shortage triggered an immediate local crisis in Uttaradit. As supply dwindled, petrol began disappearing from stations across the province.
For Chel, a motorcyclist from Tron district who balances his studies with delivering food for an app-based service, the impact was sudden and severe. On peak days, he would ride up to 250 kilometres, meaning every delivery run burnt through fuel that was becoming impossible to replace.
By 16 March, panic had set in. Long queues snaked around corners in the main town. In the rural outskirts, the queues took on a different, more desperate form: rows of plastic jerrycans lined the ground.
These belonged to local farmers and fishermen who desperately needed fuel not for cars but to power the tractors, water pumps, and boats that sustain their livelihoods.
The gravity of the situation became clear to Chel when he was forced to cancel a food delivery because he could not find a single station with fuel outside the city centre. He found himself wondering if his home province was truly on the brink of a standstill.
Turning Digital Skills into Local Action
As a member of UNICEF Thailand’s Young People’s Advisory Board (YPAB) for 2025–2026, Chel is trained to view local challenges through the lens of community welfare.
He was far from the only resident worrying about the shortage. The "Uttaradit Baan Rao" (Uttaradit Our Home) Facebook group was rapidly filling with anxious posts from residents asking variations of the same questions: Which stations still have fuel? What type is available? How much is left? Everyone had the same urgent need, but no one had a definitive answer.
Watching his neighbours post desperate queries every few minutes, Chel spotted an opportunity to help.
"I kept thinking, 'What can I actually contribute here?'" Chel recalls. "This was my chance to use what I know for something that mattered to everyone."
On the night of 17 March, Chel put his academic training in Geoinformatics Technology at Uttaradit Rajabhat University into practice. Sitting at his desk, he spent a single evening building an interactive platform using Google My Maps.
The system mapped out station locations, categorised fuel types, and utilised a clear colour-coding system to display live availability.
The improvised platform went viral the following morning after a local politician shared the link. To streamline user updates, Chel established a companion LINE OpenChat group, which quickly swelled to 900 active members who crowdsourced and reported real-time fuel conditions from every corner of the province.
For one critical week, Chel’s grassroots digital solution kept Uttaradit moving. Then, on 24 March, the central government launched "PumpRadar", a nationwide fuel-tracking tool.
Recognising that an official, state-integrated system was more sustainable in the long term, Chel responsibly shut his platform down the following day.
Fascinatingly, some locals begged him to bring it back. They discovered that a sweeping national platform covering every province lacked the nuanced, hyper-local accuracy of a system built by someone who truly knew Uttaradit's roads.
Future Blueprints for Uttaradit
The experience solidified Chel's belief that young people equipped with data and a genuine desire to serve can create immense social impact overnight, using minimal resources. Unsurprisingly, the resourceful student already has two more community projects in development.
The first is a comprehensive public transport map for Uttaradit. The project aims to consolidate around 20 disparate municipal routes, currently run by uncoordinated private operators, into a single, user-friendly digital platform that does not currently exist.
The second project directly addresses a seasonal hardship: a flood-prediction tool. By leveraging simulation models to trace how water moves across the province’s shifting terrain, Chel hopes to give communities advanced warning. While Uttaradit experiences flooding annually, the water rarely hits the same place twice, making geoinformatics essential for disaster mitigation.
Eventually, Chel aims to work for the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), Thailand's space and geographic research body.
It is an ambitious goal for a young man who will spend this June finishing exhausting restaurant shifts at midnight before heading to an 8:00 am university lecture the next morning. But for a youth leader who managed to map a province-wide crisis between delivery runs, dedication has never been an obstacle. Chel Pimsuwan is a shining example of how Thailand’s future is being shaped by the brilliant initiatives of its youth today.
Source: Unicef