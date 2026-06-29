Mapping the Crisis: How an Uttaradit Student’s Digital Ingenuity Kept a Province Moving

When a fuel crisis left his community stranded, a 21-year-old delivery rider used geoinformatics to build a vital real-time tracking network.

At first glance, Palathip "Chel" Pimsuwan looks like any other hard-working young man from a provincial Thai town. His routine is gruelling: waking early for university lectures, attending classes, and then heading straight to a part-time restaurant shift that keeps him working until midnight.

At twenty-one years old, Chel has been working since his early teens to achieve financial independence, funding his own education and everyday expenses.

Yet, Chel represents a remarkable generation of Thai youth who refuse to be passive bystanders when crisis hits their communities.

In March this year, a global fuel shortage triggered an immediate local crisis in Uttaradit. As supply dwindled, petrol began disappearing from stations across the province.

For Chel, a motorcyclist from Tron district who balances his studies with delivering food for an app-based service, the impact was sudden and severe. On peak days, he would ride up to 250 kilometres, meaning every delivery run burnt through fuel that was becoming impossible to replace.

