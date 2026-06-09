Thailand sees no direct tsunami impact from Philippine earthquake

A magnitude-7.8 earthquake in the southern Philippines on Monday morning (June 8, 2026) raised concern among people in several Asia-Pacific countries after tsunami warnings were issued in several areas and damage was reported near the epicentre.

Assoc Prof Dr Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change and Disaster Centre at Rangsit University, disclosed the results of monitoring and assessing the magnitude-7.8 earthquake in the southern Philippines on Monday morning.

He said that although the incident had caused concern among people in several countries, including Thailand, analysis of the latest data had found no risk of a direct impact on Thailand.

The earthquake occurred at 6.37am local Philippine time.

Data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) put its magnitude at 7.8, with areas near the epicentre experiencing shaking at levels 7-8 on the Modified Mercalli intensity scale, a level capable of damaging buildings and structures.

After the quake, tsunami warnings were issued for seven areas: the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Palau, Taiwan, Guam and Japan.