TMD confirms no Thailand impact from Mindanao earthquake alert

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck the Mindanao area of the Philippines at 7.37am local time on Monday (June 8, 2026), with reports of power cuts and people being alerted to move to higher ground.

Buildings were reported to have collapsed in some areas, but there were no reports of injuries or other losses, while concerns were raised that a tsunami could occur along some coastal areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) later issued an announcement titled “Earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines”, with the following details.