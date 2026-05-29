Thailand earthquake update: Two minor tremors detected in northern Thailand

Current situation and earthquake monitoring in Thailand

Based on initial reports, both earthquakes were classified as very small tremors. In general, earthquakes of this size are not strong enough for people on the surface to clearly feel the shaking.

There have so far been no reports of tremors being felt by residents, and no reports of damage to life or property in either province.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department is continuing to monitor seismic activity and fault-line behaviour across northern Thailand around the clock.

Authorities are keeping watch for any further geological developments, with updates to be issued if more information becomes available.