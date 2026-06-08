Tsunami warnings issued after magnitude 7.8 Mindanao quake

A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday morning, prompting tsunami warnings in the Philippines and Japan and triggering evacuation advice for coastal communities.

The quake hit near Mindanao at around 7.37am local time, with monitoring agencies reporting different magnitudes in the immediate aftermath.

The quake was measured at magnitude 7.8 by the US Geological Survey, although some regional monitoring agencies issued different preliminary estimates shortly after the tremor.

The epicentre was reported off the southern Philippines, near the Mindanao region.

China’s Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometres, while GFZ earlier placed the depth at around 10 kilometres. USGS reported a depth of about 35 kilometres.