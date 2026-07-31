Rising Pa Sak River puts three Lom Kao subdistricts in Phetchabun on alert

FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Rising Pa Sak River puts three Lom Kao subdistricts in Phetchabun on alert

Residents in three Lom Kao subdistricts have been warned to move belongings to higher ground as the Pa Sak River continues to rise

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned that the Pa Sak River may overflow its banks in Lom Kao district, Phetchabun, as water levels continue to rise.

The warning was issued on Friday (July 31) after the river level at the S.33 monitoring station in Tat Kloi subdistrict showed a continuing upward trend.

Authorities said an overflow could affect communities along the Pa Sak River, its tributaries and surrounding low-lying areas.

The areas identified as being at particular risk are:

  • Sila subdistrict
  • Tat Kloi subdistrict
  • Hin Hao subdistrict
  • Nearby areas in Lom Kao district

Residents have been advised to monitor water levels closely and move belongings to higher ground.

The department worked with mobile network operators AIS, True and National Telecom to send a Cell Broadcast message reading: “Flood warning for Sila, Tat Kloi and Hin Hao subdistricts, Lom Kao district, Phetchabun.”

Residents can report emergencies or request assistance through the “DDPM 1784” Line account by adding @1784DDPM, or by calling the department’s 1784 safety hotline, which operates 24 hours a day.

The Nation Editorial Team

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