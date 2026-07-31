Rising Pa Sak River puts three Lom Kao subdistricts in Phetchabun on alert

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned that the Pa Sak River may overflow its banks in Lom Kao district, Phetchabun, as water levels continue to rise.

The warning was issued on Friday (July 31) after the river level at the S.33 monitoring station in Tat Kloi subdistrict showed a continuing upward trend.

Authorities said an overflow could affect communities along the Pa Sak River, its tributaries and surrounding low-lying areas.

The areas identified as being at particular risk are: